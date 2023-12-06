Republican Senator Laughs At Trump’s Promise To Be A Dictator

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) laughed as he watched the clip of Donald Trump promising to be a dictator on day one.

On Fox Business, Maria Bartiromo played the clip of Trump promising dictatorship and border closings and asked, “Senator, he made light of it. Is that what you want? Border closed?”

Sen. Cramer laughed and answered, “For sure. And not only does he say he’s going to do it, we know he will do it because he has done it. And many of the things that need to be done, he can do by executive order because they’ve been undone by executive order.”

Video:

played the clip of Donald Trump telling Hannity he’ll be a dictator on “day one” of his presidency, GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer, who just endorsed Trump, laughs pic.twitter.com/6xo8a2njfO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 6, 2023

Boy, ending democracy will really own the libs, ha-ha-ha.

The Republican Party is going to laugh as a wanna be dictator closes borders and takes away freedoms. Don’t worry about the Constitution, because Trump can just use executive orders to do what he wants to do, so the nation will no longer need any of that constitutional stuff or have to worry about the legislative process and the will of the people.

Republicans immediately filed lawsuits when President Biden used executive orders to help student borrowers or extend the DACA program, but they are literally laughing when Donald Trump wants to use executive orders to violate US immigration laws.

For Americans that support democracy, Trump’s answer was a backfired, but Sen. Cramer makes it clear that Republicans are already on board with bringing authoritarianism to America.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we are the only answer to our readers, and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.