Trump Defends Wanting To Be A Dictator In Trainwreck Speech

Flanked by several of his lackeys ranging from Steve Bannon to Lauren Boebert, Trump defended wanting to be a dictator during a speech in New York.

Trump said, “Baker today in the New York Times said that I want to be a dictator. I didn’t say that. I said I want to be a dictator for one day. You know why I wanted to be a dictator? Because I want a wall, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

Trump also claimed that the idea that he is a threat to democracy is the new Democratic hoax.

Video:

Trump again says he wants to be a dictator to “build the wall” (he says he already built) and to “drill” (Biden has 🇺🇸 at record oil production)pic.twitter.com/9a81cAD4b1 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) December 10, 2023

The 1/6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election is proof that he is a threat to democracy. Next year, Trump will be in a federal courtroom as a defendant for his attack on democracy.

Here is Trump calling his threat to democracy a ‘new Democratic hoax’:

The speech itself was a trainwreck.

It was Trump in a tuxedo surrounded by anti-democracy enablers trying to deny years of evidence and his own words about being a threat to democracy. Elsewhere in the rambling speech, Trump played his greatest hits from eight years ago, and the New York Young Republicans Gala ate it up.

At a time when Americans are feeling more optimistic, Republicans are running a fascist oldies tour for president.

The Republican Party is not on the same planet as the rest of the country, and their next looming failure can be spotted nearly a year away.

