Democrats Get A Huge Win As New York Ordered To Redraw Congressional Map

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The New York State Court of Appeals has ordered the state to draw new congressional maps before the 2024 election, which should net Democrats more House seats.

Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report tweeted:

NEW: in a big win for Democrats, New York’s top court has ordered a new congressional map, which could ultimately allow Dems to draw a new gerrymander in time for 2024. Huge deal for House control. https://t.co/hPOBhkczro — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 12, 2023

Democrats were bogged down by infighting in 2022, and ended up with a court imposed map that likely resulted in Republicans taking over the House majority. The expectation is that Democrats will be less aggressive with their redrawing of the map in 2024, but the new map should still net them House seats.

This is great news for those who want to see the Republican House majority kicked to the curb. It is very possible that Democrats will be in a position to take back the House before a single vote is cast in 2024.

The Democratic bungling of New York in 2022 cost them four House seats. If Democrats get it right in 2024, they could be well on the way to taking back the House.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.