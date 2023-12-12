Shaye Moss Destroys Rudy Giuliani’s Defense From The Witness Stand

Facebook

Shaye Moss testified in the penalty phase of the defamation trial that Rudy Giuliani is still lying about Georgia election workers because she heard him talking to a reporter after court.

Moss testified:

Moss: “Last night after court, Mr. Giuliani exited the courtroom and told a reporter that he did not regret anything he has done to us because he’s telling the truth and that we changed votes.” — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) December 12, 2023

Rudy Giuliani’s defense is that Moss and Freeman were harmed, but he was not the one who harmed them.

Giuliani’s claim was blown to bits by two pieces of evidence:

Jurors also see this tweet from Kerik sent three days after Giuliani spoke to the Georgia State Senate. https://t.co/4Js9DVTksj — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) December 12, 2023

The biggest reason why Rudy Giuliani is probably going to owe Moss and Freeman tens of millions of dollars is that he can’t stop sabotaging his own defense outside of the courtroom.

Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers are trying to argue to minimize the financial damages, but their client blows everything by talking to reporters within earshot of the plaintiffs. The fact that Moss was able to go on the witness stand and state with firsthand knowledge that Giuliani regrets nothing and he continues to accuse her of flipping votes in the 2020 election is devastating and should add a few more zeros to the amount that Rudy Giuliani will be found liable for in damages.

