Hakeem Jeffries Just Turned Impeachment Inquiry Into A Republican Nightmare

House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) covered every House Republican with the stench of Trump after they voted for the Biden impeachment inquiry.

Video:

Hakeem Jeffries calls Trump and organized crime boss and a one man crime wave who ordered House Republicans to impeach Biden. pic.twitter.com/fQ4fdwz6DE — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 14, 2023

Jeffries said when asked about the impeachment inquiry vote on MSNBC’s Morning Joe:

It was a very unfortunate abuse of the solemn and serious impeachment authority that we have in the House of Representatives. There is no evidence that President Biden committed a crime. There is no evidence that President Biden committed an impeachable offense. There is no evidence that President Biden engaged in any wrongdoing effectively.

What we saw is that the extreme MAGA Republicans in the House were ordered by an organized crime boss, the twice impeached former president of the United States who has been, we’ve seen a living breathing one person crime wave. He basically ordered the extreme MAGA Republicans to launch this illegitimate impeachment inquiry as a political hit on President Joe Biden to try to undermine his ability to be reelected.

Jeffries not only told the truth about Donald Trump, but in House terms, he attached every single House Republican who voted to authorize the impeachment inquiry to the hip of Donald Trump. If Donald Trump gets convicted of a felony, those House Republican enablers who voted for the impeachment investigation are going along with him.

House Republicans in swing districts may think that they can extract themselves from Trump, but they are wrong.

Trump and the MAGAs aren’t going to be satisfied until all of the House Republicans vote to impeach President Biden.

The impeachment investigation vote has been transformed into a nightmare for those 18 Republicans who serve in districts that President Biden won in 2020.

House Republicans are going to let Trump cost them the majority, and in some cases, he will end their political careers.

