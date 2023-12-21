Trump Has Bankrupted Rudy Giuliani And Left Him Up To $500 Million In Debt

Share on Social Media x facebook pinterest reddit email mastodon

Trump’s habit of bankrupting everything around him has touched Rudy Giuliani, who lists up $500 million in debts in his bankruptcy filing.

Here is Giuliani’s bankruptcy filing:

Rudy Giuliani Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing hits the SDNY bankruptcy court docket. pic.twitter.com/C0wZN0jpra — JOSH RUSSELL (@jruss_jruss) December 21, 2023

CNBC reported:

The filing by Giuliani came a day after a federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered him to begin paying the two election workers the damages he owed for their lawsuit against him.

Giuliani’s filing estimates he has assets worth between $1 million and $10,000, and estimated liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million.

The bankruptcy means that Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss are unlikely to ever see the $148 million that they won in their defamation lawsuit against Giuliani, but Giuliani’s lawyers and all of his other creditors are also unlikely to ever see the money that they are owed.

Rudy Giuliani is the latest example of someone who aligned himself with Trump and has seen his life ruined. As Rick Wilson famously noted, everything that Trump touches dies. Rudy Giuliani has lost his reputation, his law license, and all of his money.

Giuliani’s life is ruined thanks to Donald Trump.

