Trump Seems To Be Having Some Sort Of Christmas Breakdown

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

While American politics has moved toward a holiday break, Donald Trump is spiraling and obsessing over the criminal cases against him.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The Supreme Court has unanimously rejected Deranged Jack Smith’s “SUPER SPEEDY” lawsuit against me. This sick puppies team of Lowlifes and Radical Left Thugs could have brought this “case” 3 years ago, and it would be long over by now. No, they waited until right in the middle of my very successful campaign for President.

If I were polling poorly, like everyone else against me is (including Crooked Joe Biden!), or, for some reason, I decided not to run, they never would have even brought this ridiculous and disgraceful lawsuit. It is Election Interference like never before seen in our Country. In a certain way, it is real “insurrection,” especially when adding the millions of people, from places unknown, that the worst President in the history of the United States is allowing to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted. This insane Open Border’s decision will prove to be a mistake for the ages, but I will fix it. MAGA!!!

Trump Ran For President Because He Was Being Investigated

Donald Trump was already under investigation before he launched his presidential campaign. Trump was telling those around him as far back as 2022 that he needed to be president again to insulate himself from criminal investigations.

Trump isn’t being investigated because he is running for president. Trump ran for president because he was under investigation.

The idea that Donald Trump is winning the election is also a lie. President Biden leads Trump in 9 of the most recent 14 national polls.

While other American leaders are spending the holiday season with their families and away from politics, Donald Trump is in his dark social media corner having some sort of breakdown, because no matter how he tries to spin it, justice is still on his trail.

to play the court system through election day 2024.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.