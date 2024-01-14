Fani Willis Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene In Church Speech

Facebook

Fulton County DA Fani Willis called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene during a Sunday speech at Big Bethel AME Church.

Video:

Willis called out congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who earlier this week asked Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to investigate Willis’s hiring of Wade. “I never want to be a Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has never met me but has allowed her spirit to be filled with hate.” pic.twitter.com/bSFYJbGpwP — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) January 14, 2024

Willis said, “Dear God, I do not want to be like those that attacked me. I never want to be a Marjorie Taylor Greene who has never met me but has allowed her spirit to be filled with hate. How does this woman who has the honor of being a leader in my state, how is it that she has not reached out to me? She can tell me I don’t agree with anything you’re doing, but I do not agree with people threatening your life or the life of your family. That is conduct that is wrong and intolerable, and as a leader, I shall not stand for it. How did such a woman come to think that it was normal and normalized that another woman was worthy of such cruelty? I would never wish for her to have the experiences of the threats that I received. The derogatory name calling, the being doxed multiple times.”

What was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doing on Sunday?

Greene went on Fox News to claim that Democrats are going to replace white people with illegal alien voters.

Video of Rep. Greene:

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full racist white replacement theory, “Democrats are going to bring in millions and millions of illegals and turn them into Democrat voters; that’s their plan to replace Americans with millions and millions of illegal aliens.” pic.twitter.com/Sv7bnkkhpN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 14, 2024

Marjorie Taylor is a practitioner of the hate-filled politics of Donald Trump.

Greene and the rest of the MAGAs are trying to smear DA Willis with personal attacks because they are worried that Donald Trump is going to get convicted in Georgia. For the MAGAs like Greene, everything is about delegitimizing the cases against Trump by attacking judges and prosecutors.

DA Willis is fighting back and using her faith to shine a light on the hypocrisy of supposed Christians like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who stand by Trump.

