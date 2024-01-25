Trump Gets Another One Of His Cronies Locked Up As Peter Navarro Gets 4 Months In Prison

Former White House adviser Peter Navarro defied a 1/6 Committee subpoena for Trump and now he will be doing 4 months in prison for contempt of Congress.

NBC News reported:

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was sentenced to four months in prison Thursday for criminal contempt of Congress, with federal prosecutors saying he “thumbed his nose” at the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

…

The charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of a month in prison. Federal prosecutors had sought six months for Navarro, saying he, “like the rioters at the Capitol, put politics, not country, first, and stonewalled Congress’s investigation.” Navarro, prosecutors said, “chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over the rule of law.”

Navarro’s best hope is to delay his reporting to prison with appeals and hope that Trump returns to the White House in 2025 and pardons him.

Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon both tried to put Trump’s belief that a president is above the law and can use executive privilege to block anyone from testifying into practice, and they both have been convicted of contempt of Congress. The difference between Navarro and when House Republicans threatened Hunter Biden with contempt is that Navarro made no effort to comply with the subpoena, while Hunter Biden did. House Republicans knew that their contempt threat was a dead end, which is why they agreed to a February date for Biden’s testimony.

Navarro has proven that hanging around with Donald Trump will get you locked up.

