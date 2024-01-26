Big Win for E. Jean Carroll as Jury Awards Her $83.3 Million in Trump Defamation Suit

A Manhattan federal jury awarded E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in her Trump defamation suit on Friday.

Trump will have to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for comments he made in 2019 disparaging her and lying about her claims, now proven, that he raped her.

The payout breaks down to $18.3 million for compensatory damages, $11 million for reputational repair, and $7.3 million for her emotional harm, plus $65 million in punitive damages for acting maliciously in his comments against his rape victim.

All of this comes after Trump stormed out of the courtroom earlier, and his lawyer Alina Habba was shut down by the judge when she tried to gaslight and lie about the fact that her client, Donald Trump, was already found liable for rape by a jury.

Tired of so much winning yet?

