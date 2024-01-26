Nikki Haley Goes On Fox And Pushes Trump Closer To A Breakdown

Nikki Haley went on Fox News and called Trump totally unhinged while pointing out that he has not laid out plans to do anything while throwing temper tantrums.

Haley said:

Trump gets on stage. He throws an absolute temper tantrum talking about revenge. But he says nothing about the American people. Nothing about what he’s going to do about the wasteful spending that he encouraged and allowed the Republicans and Democrats to do in his term. He said nothing about how he’s going to secure the border and what he’s going to do different that he didn’t do when he was president before.

He said nothing about how he’s going to prevent war. Then he goes and says that he’s going to ban anyone from MAGA that donates to me. Think about that. That’s a president who’s supposed to serve every person in America and you’re deciding that you’re going to have a club and actually ban people from being in and out of your club.

And then he goes and encourages the members of the RNC and tries to push them into saying that he’s the nominee in the race. I mean, they got so much pushback that he had to backtrack from it. I mean, he’s totally unhinged. But at the end of the day, our focus is still on the American people.

Video:

Nikki Haley on Trump: "He's totally unhinged." pic.twitter.com/UH2c2FMDt1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 26, 2024

Haley is fighting an uphill battle. Polling shows that she is losing Trump big in her home state of South Carolina, but the one thing that she is doing is pointing out to members of her own party that Donald Trump can’t win in November. Haley is doing massive damage to Trump’s general election hopes, no matter what the Republican primary polls say.

It would be better for Trump if his primary opponent wasn’t going on national television and pointing out to the country every day that he is acting like an unhinged toddler.

Nikki Haley isn’t going to win the Republican nomination, but if she keeps this up, she is going to push Trump toward having a breakdown by Super Tuesday.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.