Mike Johnson Refuses To Say If He Believes The Bible Permits Slavery

Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) office refused to answer when asked if he believes that the Bible permits slavery.

Does Speaker Mike Johnson Support Slavery?

Speaker Johnson’s office gave an unclear answer when asked about slavery by The Daily Beast:

The Daily Beast requested comment from Johnson’s office about the speaker’s ties to far-right Christian leaders and traditions. The comment request specifically asked whether Johnson thought biblically sanctioned violence conflicted with his duties as an officer of the Constitution, whether he denounced the teachings of hardline fundamentalists who have endorsed biblical slavery and rejected constitutional provisions like liberty and justice, and whether he personally believed the Bible permitted slavery.

A spokesperson for the speaker provided a statement that didn’t answer any of those questions.

“None of these actions or comments you are referencing were made by Speaker Johnson. The Speaker is not going to apologize to the Daily Beast for his Christian faith or judge the beliefs or statements of others,” the statement said.

Speaker Johnson and his Christian Dominionists believe that the Bible comes before the Constitution. Johnson believes that God put him into the speakership, and he has been unwilling to publicly draw any line separating church and state.

The odds are Mike Johnson will be history after the 2024 election, or to put it in terms that Johnson will understand, God will choose to make Hakeem Jeffries the next Speaker of the House.

Opposing slavery is not a gotcha question.

It is telling that Republicans cannot or will not answer a question that the Civil War resolved.

