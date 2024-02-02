Watch Three Classic Clips Of The Late Carl Weathers On Arrested Development

The late Carl Weathers, who has passed away at age 76, showed the world that he was funny on Arrested Development. Check out these three classic clips of Weathers on the show.

Carl Weathers was known to those who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s for his role as Apollo Creed in Rocky and two of its sequels and as CIA operative Al Dilion in the original Predator, so it was quite a mind-bender when Weathers popped up on Arrested Development playing a fictionalized version of himself, and he was funny.

Watch Carl Weathers Meet Tobias

Carl Weathers, in a packed van going to the airport, describes to Tobias how there is a loophole in the system that the wrong person found out about that allows you to get $300 if you get bumped from your flight is great, and it was the first sample of his comedic touch.

Video:

Carl Weathers At Burger King

Arrest Development must have done the best product placement advertising by having Tobias meet Weathers, who directed an episode of Scandalmakers about George Bleuth at Burger King. The whole bit is full of winking references to product placement in movies and TV shows.

Video:

Carl Weathers Gets A Stew Going

After Tobias gives Weathers his last $1,100 to be his acting coach, he shows up to ask Weathers about his acting and instead gets a lesson on how to save your per diem on set by getting a stew going. At this point, Tobias realizes that he was conned by the man who played Apollo Creed and says, “I think I would like my money back.”

Video:

According to his family, Weathers passed away in his sleep overnight. To a younger generation of fans, he was known for his role on Disney’s The Mandalorian, for which he was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, but Apollo Creed was his breakout and defining role.

Weathers was also in the Toy Story franchise and Happy Gilmore.

