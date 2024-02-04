Hakeem Jeffries Makes House Republicans Pay For Border Blunder

House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) made House Republicans pay for refusing to vote on a bipartisan border bill.

Hakeem Jeffries Says House Republicans Are Wholly Owned Subsidiaries Of Donald Trump

Haleem Jeffries said that Republicans are taking orders from and are owned by Donald Trump.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Perhaps. But isn’t that dead on arrival in the House? The House Republicans have made it very clear they’re not going to consider something like that.

JEFFRIES: It should not be dead on arrival. See — you know, we need more common sense in Washington, D.C., less conflict and less chaos.

We’re in a period of divided government. That means we should be trying to find bipartisan common ground. House Democrats have made that clear. On any issue, we’ll work with our Republican counterparts when it makes sense in terms of delivering real results for the American people.

How can a bill be dead on arrival and extreme MAGA Republicans in the House haven’t even seen the text? They don’t even know what solutions are being proposed in terms of addressing the challenges at the border.

House Republicans at this point are wholly own subsidiaries of Donald Trump. They’re not working to find real solutions for the American people. They are following orders from the former president.

That’s the height of irresponsibility. That’s what the American people dislike about Washington, D.C. at this moment.

Democrats are going to cover House Republicans in the stench of Donald Trump from now through Election Day. Leader Jeffries was correct. House Republicans are owned by and taking orders from Trump and the American people are sick of it.

For four years as president, Donald Trump put himself ahead of the country. The votes kicked Trump to the curb, and now House Republicans are putting Trump ahead of the country’s best interests. House Republicans keep complaining about a border crisis, but they refuse to do anything about it.

The problem is both Trump and his party, and voters could be poised to get rid of both in November.

