Sen. James Lankford Drops A Diss Bomb On Elon Musk

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) responded to Elon Musk’s lies about the border bill by telling him to focus on the 2 million Teslas that are being recalled.

What Did James Lankford Say About Elon Musk?

On CNN, Jake Tapper asked Sen. Lankford, “A claim being circulated on Twitter by Elon Musk, who posted the long-term goal of the so-called border security bill, is enabling illegals to vote. It would do the total opposite of securing the border. I know Elon Musk is not an expert on illegal immigration or the border. But he has a huge megaphone. Explained what he is talking about. Is he wrong? ”

Lankford responded, “He needs to go back to doing the 2 million Teslas currently being recalled to be able to focus on that. It is not focused on trying to get more illegals to vote. That is absurd. It is against the law for anyone that is not a citizen of the United States to be able to vote in the U.S. In any federal election. That remains so. We are not dealing with that. I’ve heard people say you are not taking on illegal voting. So I’m going to oppose the bill. Neither did HR 2 that came out of the House that so many people said was the perfect border security bill. It also did not deal with any issues of voting because the bill was seen as a border security bill not a voting issue bill. ”

Video:

One of the biggest changes since Elon Musk bought Twitter has been the reputational damage that Musk has done to himself and his companies with his social media posts. Musk has revealed himself to be a fool who spreads hatred, division, and misinformation in his posts.

Sen. Lankford was the principal negotiator for Senate Republicans on the border bill. He is also just about as conservative as it gets in Congress.

Lankford has spent months negotiating with Senate Democrats and the White House on this substantial and historic legislation only to watch members of his own party lie about it and refuse to put the bill up for a vote in the House.

The Senator seems frustrated, and he clearly isn’t going to take any crap from Elon Musk.

