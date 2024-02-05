Taylor Swift Wins Her 4th Album Of The Year, But The Grammys Belonged To Tracy Chapman And Joni Mitchell

Taylor Swift set a record by winning her fourth Album Of The Year Grammy, and there were special moments from Tracy Chapman, Joni Mitchell, and Billy Joel.

Joni Mitchell Had The Night’s Most Stirring Performance

Can you believe that Joni Mitchell had never performed at the Grammy before 2024?

It is true, and Mitchell delivered a stirring rendition of her classic Both Sides Now with Brandi Carlile:

Tracy Chapman Gets A Standing Ovation

Luke Combs has made his sincere love of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car well known. His affection and sincerity toward the song are why his cover version works. The roof popped off of the arena though when the audience realized that Tracy Chapman was on stage.

Video:

Transported through space and time back to college and endless replays on my walkman — Tracy Chapman gracing Luke Combs and all of us with FAST CAR at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/YGJGnJTfc9 — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 5, 2024

Combs seemed to be having the time of his life performing with Chapman, and the best part was that was mouthing the words along with her as she sang,

Chapman got a huge standing ovation at the end of the song.

Billy Joel Returns With A New Song

The Grammys felt like being transported back in time when Billy Joel was shown on stage playing his first new song in thirty years, Turn The Lights Back On.

Here is a clip of Joel’s performance:

Laufey on the #GRAMMYs stage with Billy Joel! pic.twitter.com/ueQuiyjlJT — Laufey Updates (@LaufeyUpdates) February 5, 2024

Jay-Z Rips The Grammys A New One

Jay-Z ripped the Grammy’s and defended Beyonce in a really cool way for the fact that she has won the most Grammy’s of anyone in history, but has never won Album Of The Year, which makes zero sense:

Jay-Z at the #Grammys: “…[Beyoncé] has more Grammys than anyone and never won album of the year. Some of you will feel like you were robbed. Some of you will get robbed. Some of you don’t belong in the category! Sorry … when I get nervous, I tell the truth!” pic.twitter.com/1suz8P8APR — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 5, 2024

In the year of the Swift, Taylor Swift winning Album Of The Year felt like a foregone conclusion. Swift didn’t take the stage and endorse Joe Biden. According to the right wing, she’s saving that for after the Chiefs win the Super Bowl next Sunday.

The Grammys are usually one of the more enjoyable awards shows, and 2024 didn’t disappoint.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.