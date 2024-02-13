A Single Vote May Cost Republicans The House As They Impeach Mayorkas

A single vote in the House may have sealed the fate of the Republican majority, who wouldn’t support democracy but instead impeached DHS Secretary Mayorkas.

Video of the final vote:

House Republicans vote to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas 214-213. pic.twitter.com/Xz9ZRxnGRz â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 14, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

The single video clip above distills the House Republican majority’s refusal to govern and instead focus on political stunts that play well with their voters.

Experts from across the political spectrum agree that Secretary Mayorkas committed no impeachable offense and that policy differences are not grounds for impeachment, but this did not stop House Republicans from sending a message to the American people.

However, that message was not what they intended.

Republicans are sending the message to voters in their districts that they can’t govern.

The Mayorkas vote could be the final straw that sends some of those eighteen Republicans who currently hold seats in districts that President Biden won in 2020 to defeat in November.

Congratulations, House Republicans, you just impeached the Homeland Security Secretary and probably cost your party the House majority.