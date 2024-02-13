Mike Johnson Sets Himself Up For More Mayorkas Impeachment Humiliation

Speaker Mike Johnson is holding another vote to impeach DHS Sec. Mayorkas and he is hoping that House Democrats don’t show up.

CNN’s Manu Raju reported:

The House GOP’s renewed attempt to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas tonight hinges on the potential absences in the chamber, per sources. Due to snow impacting regions of the US and the fact that it’s a fly-in day, members in both parties could miss the vote â€” impacting the outcome.

GOP leadership is expected to hold a vote on another matter first in the 6:30p vote series to gauge absences. If there are too many absences, Republicans may have to go into recess and delay the vote â€” a risky move given the New York special election is tonight.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

After failing to impeach Mayorkas last week because Rep. Al Green (D-TX) unexpectedly got out of his hospital bed without shoes, and took an Uber to come and vote, Mike Johnson has decided to try to impeach Mayorkas again with the same failed strategy that didn’t work the first time.

Hope that the Democrats will not show up has never been an effective way to get things done in the House.

As Raju noted, the problem is that the snowfall could prevent Republicans from getting to the Capitol to vote on Mayorkas’s impeachment.

The vote has to happen today because if Democrats flip George Santos’s old seat tonight in New York, by tomorrow, Republicans won’t have the votes to impeach Mayorkas.

Mike Johnson seems to be setting himself up for more House humiliation.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.