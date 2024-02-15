Fani Willis announces that an arrest warrant has been issued for Donald Trump.

Hearing To Disqualify Fani Willis Appears To Be A Total Failure

Hours into in the hearing into the petition to disqualify Fulton County, GA Fani Willis from the Trump RICO case nothing has surfaced that would merit disqualification.

The Willis hearing has featured a lot of tawdry questioning that has nothing to do with the Trump RICO case.

Most of the testimony has come from Special Counsel Nathan Wade as he is being asked about his since ended relationship with Willis.

Harry Litman tweeted an example of the sort of questioning that has typified the day:

The point of the hearing appears to be smear DA Willis. The RICO defendants’ lawyers have been on a fishing expedition and haven’t presented any evidence that Willis did anything that should disqualify her from the case.

Attorney and legal expert Bradley Moss summed it up:

The hearing has gone nowhere, and it would be shocking if the judge ruled that Willis should be disqualified.

