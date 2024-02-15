Hearing To Disqualify Fani Willis Appears To Be A Total Failure

Hours into in the hearing into the petition to disqualify Fulton County, GA Fani Willis from the Trump RICO case nothing has surfaced that would merit disqualification.

The Willis hearing has featured a lot of tawdry questioning that has nothing to do with the Trump RICO case.

Most of the testimony has come from Special Counsel Nathan Wade as he is being asked about his since ended relationship with Willis.

Harry Litman tweeted an example of the sort of questioning that has typified the day:

Roman lawyer trying, w/o success, to show some lie; but it's coming off as totally picayune and puritanical

–> give us every detail of your romantic relationship. and he's totally keeping his cool. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 15, 2024

Q: you sometimes used your partner's credit card to pay for dinner w/ Ms Willis

A: I've never used someone else's credit card.

Q: and if you did use someone else's credit card, you paid them back in cash, right?

A: I've never used someone else's credit card. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 15, 2024

This is getting really tawdry. when did you first speak to her? when did you first sleep with her? how many times did you speak in 2022?

again, what is the connection to a possible conflict of interest, or a disqualification of Willis, or a problem with the case? — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 15, 2024

The point of the hearing appears to be smear DA Willis. The RICO defendants’ lawyers have been on a fishing expedition and haven’t presented any evidence that Willis did anything that should disqualify her from the case.

Attorney and legal expert Bradley Moss summed it up:

I see plenty of questionable personal decisions, but I’ve yet to see anything approaching disqualification. But I’m just a mere DC lawyer. https://t.co/RysC9hx0Us — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 15, 2024

The hearing has gone nowhere, and it would be shocking if the judge ruled that Willis should be disqualified.

