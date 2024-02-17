Eric Trump Melts Down As He Realizes The Money Is Gone

Eric Trump threw a tantrum on Fox News that seemed to be more about clearing his own name and the loss of money than his dad.

Eric Trump said on Fox News:

You have a company like ours that had paid over 300 million in taxes to a city. My father built the skyline of New York City. And this is the thanks he gets for doing absolutely nothing wrong. Not a dollar financial loss, the exact opposite hundreds of millions of dollars in financial gain.

And as to Don and I, we, every single witness testified, we had nothing to do with this. They went in witness after witness. This is not what they did in the company. It didn’t matter to this guy. You know, we were trophies on a wall for this guy. You know, this is the state of New York. I caution anybody. I caution anybody even thinking about moving to New York to just be careful.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

This is not the state that my father grew up in. This is not the state that we grew up in. This is a politically weaponized system. And it’s horribly sad, Janine. And I promise you we’re going to fight this, and we’re gonna win at the appellate division because, honestly, it’s so egregious.

It’s so egregious. I promise you we’re going to get overturned.

Video:

“My father built the skyline of New York City.” Eric Trump is so angry, he’s completely delusional. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/AKgUlcJs4h — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 17, 2024

Let’s be honest, Eric Trump may have talked about his dad, but he was more interested in covering his own backside and the money. The Trump wealth is on paper. It has been suggested that the Trumps don’t have a lot of cash, and with independent oversight within the Trump Organization, it just got a lot harder for the family to use the business as a front to line their pockets.

The odds are that the Trumps won’t win on appeal because the physical evidence of their fraud is overwhelming.

Eric Trump was livid because the case in New York wrecked his meal ticket.

Because with the Trumps, it is always about the money.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.