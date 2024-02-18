Jake Tapper Murders Tim Scott’s VP Hopes With 2 Questions

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) a question about Ukraine and a question overturning the election that might have ended his hopes of being Trump’s VP.

Tapper asked Scott about Ukraine, “I don’t understand how you can criticize President Biden for dragging his feet when it comes to helping Ukraine when Trump is out there saying that we shouldn’t, the United States shouldn’t be giving any money to Ukraine.”

Scott couldn’t square that circle but later was asked if he was Trump’s running mate and if he would try not to certify the election for Trump as JD Vance and Elise Stefanik have promised to do. Tapper also brought up that Scott voted to certify the 2020 election.

Sen. Scott answered with the classic Republican tactic of attacking the network that gave him airtime, “I have not changed my view. Here’s the question. You’re asking a hypothetical question that you know can never happen again. That’s the challenge. What CNN and you are focused on are the past Americans voters are focused on the future. So I want to make sure that use actually focuses on the primary issues confronted by the American people.”

Boy, that was rough for Scott. He is trying to sell 77-year-old Trump, whose entire campaign is all about taking America back to the past, as a candidate of the future. Scott even went as far as to claim that Trump brought world peace.

The last thing Scott’s VP hopes needed was for Tapper to remind Trump that Scott voted to certify the election and he has supported aid to Ukraine.

By asking two questions about Scott’s positions in the past, Jake Tapper may have ended Tim Scott’s dreams of being Trump’s next vice president stooge.

