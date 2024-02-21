Jimmy Kimmel Reacts To George Santos Suing Him For Fraud

Former Rep. George Santos is suing Jimmy Kimmel for fraud over some Cameo videos and Kimmel was ready with a response.

Kimmel said:

We had a three-day weekend. It was an eventful weekend. Did anyone else get sued by George Santos this weekend? I am currently embroiled in what may be the most preposterous lawsuit of all time. George Santos, a man Republicans kicked out of Congress for being a fraud, is suing me for fraud. This is the lawsuit. “James C. Kimmel aka Jimmy Kimmel” — that’s my secret pseudonym. Why didn’t they list his pseudonyms, too? “George Santos aka Anthony Devolder aka Kitara Ravache”? George has sued me, the show, and Disney Corporation.

After he was removed from the House, George signed with Cameo to make some money. We wrote some absolutely ridiculous messages for him to read. We gave them the credit card number, and sure enough, he recorded the messages and sent them back to us. And now he’s suing. He says we “Deceived him under the guise of fandom, soliciting personalized videos only to then broadcast these on national television.” And if there’s one thing George Santos will not stand for, it’s using a fake name under false pretenses.

I mean — and by the way, the idea that he believed these messages, which get posted on the Cameo site anyway, were from real fans? One of them was about a guy named Gary. Who ate six pounds of loose ground beef in under 30 minutes. Another one was a message cot congratulating “My mom Brenda” on the successful cloning of her beloved dog, Adolph. He says he thought these were real messages. He claims he was duped. George is being represented by the prestigious law firm of pot, kettle, and black. He’s seeking $750,000 in damages, plus other damages to be determined in court. And that is why I’m setting up a gofundme. A target of $355 million, so we can save this country. [ Laughter ] This is so good. This is like getting sued for paternity by Nick Cannon.

Video:

The Santos lawsuit is absurd. Cameo pranks are all over the place. They turn up in political ads, YouTube channels, and on TV.

Kimmel didn’t do anything different than John Fetterman did in the Pennsylvania Senate race in 2022. Santos is clearly looking to get paid, as his lawsuit seems to be a media version of the classic slip-and-fall scam. The Santos lawsuit should be laughed out of court, as the former congressman is looking for a payday to offset all of the criminal charges that he is facing.

