James Comer Refuses To Talk To Reporters After His Star Impeachment Witness Is Indicted

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer responded to his star impeachment witness getting indicted by avoiding reporters and their questions.

CNN’s Manu Raju reported:

Comer avoided reporters at the James Biden interview today and wouldn’t take questions when we called out to him during the breaks. To Newsmax, he downplays the reliance on the indicted FBI informant and says his probe is focused on Biden financial transactions

Last July, he said of the 1023: “Those allegations are consistent with the pattern that we’ve seen in Romania and maybe some other countries.”

Instead of answering questions, Comer went on Newsmax and said that he didn’t know the informant:

Comer on the indicted informant: He wasn’t an important part of this investigation because I didn’t even know who he was. All I knew was there was a 1023 that alleged bribery. pic.twitter.com/QqnbfOlSvP — Acyn (@Acyn) February 22, 2024

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) did speak to reporters, and he tried his best to resurrect the House GOP impeachment Frankenstein, but Jordan’s remarks made it clear that House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) was right impeachment is dead.

If Comer thought that he had any way to defend his ongoing Biden investigation after it was revealed that the premise for the impeachment probe came from Russian intelligence that was completely made up, he would have been in front of the cameras and asking questions.

The fact that Comer laid low tells us everything that we need to know.