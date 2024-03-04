Democrats Working On 14th Amendment Bill To Disqualify Insurrectionists

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that Democrats are working on a bill that would disqualify insurrectionists from holding federal office.

Raskin said on CNN:

The Supreme Court punted and said, it’s up to congress to act. And so I am working with a number of my colleagues, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Eric Swalwell, to revive legislation that we had to set up a process by which we could determine that someone who committed insurrection is disqualified by section three of the 14th amendment and the House of Representatives already impeached Donald Trump for participating in insurrection by inciting it. So the house has already pronounced upon that, and there was also a 57 to 43 vote in the senate. The question is whether speaker Mike Johnson would allow us to bring this to the floor of the House.

Video:

We all know that Mike Johnson won’t allow that bill to come to the floor of the House this year, but Democrats are putting the legislation together so that if they keep the Senate, the White House, and win back the House, the bill can be passed early next year.

It is also important to Democrats to back up their words about protecting democracy with action. Democrats can go to the American people and say that they are the only party committed to protecting democracy in the United States.

Even if the voters reject Trump again in 2024, it is important that Democrats act to make sure that no future president ever tries to do what Trump attempted again.