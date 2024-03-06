A Possibly Drunk Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Journalist To F-uck Off When Asked About Jewish Space Lasers

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told a reporter to f-ck off when asked about Jewish space lasers at Trump’s victory party.

Emily Maitlis, former BBC journalist and now a host of the podcast The News Agents, asked Greene, “And can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself? He seems to attract lots of conspiracy theorists.”

Greene went with the classic ‘I know you are, but what am I defense,’ “Well, let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist, and the left and the media spreads more conspiracy theories. We like the truth, we like supporting our constitution, our freedoms, and America first.

Maitlis had a follow-up, “What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers.”

Greene replied, “No, why don’t, why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers, and really, why don’t you f-ck off? How about that?”

Video:

“Emily, you’re a conspiracy theorist… We like the truth.” Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene tell @maitlis to fuck off? ðŸ¤¬ Coming to @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/Ye6momF7Jx â€” The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2024

The exchange occurred at a party, and nobody else will say it, but it certainly looked like Rep. Greene had consumed a few drinks. Elsewhere in the video, Greene seems to realize that she will not be Trump’s VP, but she took delight in the idea that Nikki Haley would not be either.

If a Democrat had talked to a journalist the same way that Greene did, it would have been all over the US media. It would be a massive scandal, and somehow, President Biden would be blamed.

Conspiracy theories are the lifeblood of Trump and MAGA but don’t ask about them or try to hold people like Greene accountable for their embrace and furthering of such dangerous and bigoted extremism.

Rage and irresponsibility are the MAGA brand.

