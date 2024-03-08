Judge Allows E. Jean Carroll To Object To Trump’s $91 Million Bond

Trump found a supporter who was willing to guarantee his $91 million bond, but Judge Kaplan allowed E, Jean Carrol, to object to the bond before he decided on approval.

MSNBC’s Katie Phang posted:

JUST IN: Judge Kaplan in @ejeancarroll’s case files this order slamming Trump for his delays and allowing E. Jean to object to the motion to approve the bond, the amount, the other language in Trump’s proposed order, etc.https://t.co/Zs5tDGBozJ — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) March 8, 2024 To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Andrew Weissmann posted that Trump’s arrangement to get the bond could raise comparisons to when Paul Manafort used promises of positions in the Trump administration to get bank loans:

This could strike some as reminiscent of when Manafort obtained $16M in loans approved by bank CEO Stephen Calk, who was seeking positions in the Trump administration. Calk was convicted for that by a jury in Manhattan. Press release by DOJ ⬇️ https://t.co/WAFC0JBLQY https://t.co/TmGwu2K1s9 — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) March 8, 2024

As with seemingly everything involving Trump, it is unknown what sort of promises he may have made to secure the bond. Trump is already charged with 91 felony counts, so it would not be a surprise if he committed a few more crimes to try to avoid paying E. Jean Carroll.

Judge Kaplan must approve the bond, and there is no certainty that he will.

Trump may have scraped together the bond to appeal the E. Jean Carroll judgment, but he still needs to raise $454 million for the state of New York.

