Scarlett Johansson Kills It As Katie Britt On SNL

Scarlett Johansson played Sen. Katie Britt in a dead-on parody of the Republican State Of The Union response on SNL.

Johansson, as Britt said, “But tonight, I’ll be auditioning for the part of scary mom. And I’ll be performing an original monologue called this country is hell. You see, I’m not just a senator; I’m a wife, a mother, and the craziest b*tch in the Target parking lot. I’m worried about the future of our children, and this is why I’ve invited you into this strange, empty kitchen. Because Republicans wanted me to appeal to woman voters, and women love kitchen.”

Britt’s lies about the sex trafficking story did not go unnoticed by SNL, “But first and foremost, I’m a mom. And like any mom, I’m going to do a pivot out of nowhere into a shockingly violent story about sex trafficking. And rest assured, every detail about it is real, except the year, where it took place, and who was president when it happened.”

SNL didn’t miss the GOP amnesia about 2020, “Kitchens are where families have the hard conversations. Like the one we’ll have tomorrow about how mommy freaked out the entire country. But, y’all, Biden’s the one who is destroying our country. Just ask yourself, are you better off today than you were four years ago? Back in the good old days of 2020, the year that nothing bad happened.”

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Video:

SNL threw viewers a nice curveball by making it look like they would do Biden’s State Of The Union address and then throwing it over to Britt.

They had to do Katie Britt. It is now two days later, and people are still talking about her SOTU Republican response. It was that big of a disaster. SNL functions best when it is on top of pop culture and political humor, and Scarlett Johansson as Katie Britt was another star cold open that worked.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers, and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.