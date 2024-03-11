Jimmy Kimmel Humiliates Trump At The Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel responded to Trump attacking him on Truth Social by embarrassing him in front of a global audience at the Oscars.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous. Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years – Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Kimmel responded toward the end of the Oscars broadcast, “I’m really proud of something, I was wondering if I could share it with you, I just got a review and — has there ever been a worst host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars? His opening with that of a less than average person trying to be something that he is not and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up but cheap ABC talent, George Slopinopulous. Blah, blah, blah, make America great again. Oh. Okay, now, see if you can guess which former president just posted that on Truth Social. Anyone? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still — isn’t it past your jail time?”

Video of Kimmel:

Jimmy Kimmel responds to Trump “Isn’t it past your jail time?” pic.twitter.com/02ilslVM2k — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 11, 2024

The problem for Trump is that he chose to attack Kimmel while a worldwide audience was watching the Oscars. Trump never thought that Kimmel would respond to him on the broadcast, and for a politician who constantly claims that the world is laughing at us, it had to be humiliating to see the world literally laughing at him.

Trump tried to take down Kimmel with his Truth Social pop gun, and was turned into a punchline for the entire world.

