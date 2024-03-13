Hunter Biden Tells James Comer To Investigate Jared Kushner For Influence Peddling

Hunter Biden declined to testify at James Comer’s public hearing and suggested an investigation into Jared Kushner and the Trumps for influence peddling.

CNN reported that Hunter Biden declined Comer’s offer to publicly testify through a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Comer through is lawyer:

The attorney, Abbe Lowell, argued the hearing “is not a serious oversight proceeding. It is your attempt to resuscitate your Conference’s moribund inquiry with a made-for-right-wing-media, circus act.”

Calling the invitation “a Hail Mary pass,” Lowell wrote: “I thought even you would recognize your baseless impeachment proceeding was dead.”

In his letter, Lowell also criticized Comer’s decision to invite some of the discredited business associates tied to the president’s son to the same hearing. He argued if Comer was serious about holding an oversight hearing to address alleged influence peddling, the committee should invite Jared Kushner and members of the Trump family alongside Hunter Biden.

The investigation of the Trump family for influence peddling is likely coming after Democrats take back the House. In the meantime, Comer is going to try to revive his dead as a doornail Biden impeachment with a public hearing that will feature all of the same discredited names and faces that Republicans have been pushing for more than a year.

Comer has still not come up with a single witness who can testify to President Biden committing an impeachable offense. The House Republican game has grown beyond tiresome. The dead impeachment needs to end.

Hunter Biden and his attorney were correct.

If Chair Comer is serious about investigating a family member of a president for influence peddling, Jared Kushner, who worked in the Trump administration, is running around with $2 billion in Saudi cash and a whole lot of unanswered questions.

Republicans would rather focus on Hunter Biden and his paintings than admit the very corruption that happened under Donald Trump while he was president.

