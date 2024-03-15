The Vice President That Trump Tried To Have Killed Will Not Endorse Him

Former Vice President Mike Pence said that he will not be endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Pence said on Fox News, “It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year. Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years, and that’s why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign.”

Video:

Pence: I will not be endorsing Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/YJIuTBjzNR To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. â€” Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2024

Of course, the biggest issue that Trump and Mike Pence disagree on is that Trump tried to get Pence killed on 1/6.

Trump kept telling his supporters that Pence needed to do the ‘right thing’ and refused to certify the 2020 election. Trump’s version of the right thing was a crime, and when Pence refused to commit a crime for Trump, the now former president responded by sending a mob to the Capitol that was chanting hang Mike Pence.

Hopefully, Pence has a personal policy against endorsing people who try to kill him.

It speaks to the level of bizarre cult-like behavior that the Republican Party has entered into for Fox News to suggest that is perfectly normal for Pence to endorse his former boss that tried to have him whacked.

Mike Pence deserves no credit for refusing to endorse the guy who wanted to end his life.

