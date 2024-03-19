Jared Kushner Praises Gaza Waterfront Property But Says Israel Must Move Out Palestinians

Jared Kushner praised the valuable waterfront property in Gaza but said Israel must clean it up by removing Palestinians.

The Guardian reported:

“Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable â€¦ if people would focus on building up livelihoods,” Kushner told his interviewer, Harvard’s Middle East Initiative faculty chair, Prof Tarek Masoud. Kushner also lamented “all the money” that had gone into the territory’s tunnel network and munitions instead of education and innovation.

“It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up,” Kushner said. “But I don’t think that Israel has stated that they don’t want the people to move back there afterwards.”

American-Muslim voters need to read the comment above and then explain how they could in any way vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden.

Biden, who is shifting his policy toward Israel, and his administration has taken a much more active approach toward assisting the Palestinians, who are on the verge of an Israeli-caused famine, is a much better option than returning the Trump family to power for anyone who is interested in the fate of the Palestinian people.

Kushner’s comments suggest that he views human beings as a blight that needs to be removed from their homeland so that the real estate potential of the waterfront property in Gaza can be realized.

Jared Kushner’s comments were callous, cruel, inhumane, and some of the worst things that you will ever read a public figure say.

A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Gaza, and Jared Kushner is worried about developing waterfront property.

