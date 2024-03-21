Letitia James Moves To Start Seizing Trump’s Assets

New York Attorney General Letitia James has made an initial filing that would be the first step in seizing Trump’s assets.

ABC News reported:

New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken an initial step toward laying the groundwork for a possible seizure of former President Donald Trump’s assets in New York’s Westchester County as part of the $464 million judgment in Trump’s civil fraud trial.

State officials have entered the judgment from Trump’s civil fraud trial in Manhattan with the county clerk’s office in Westchester, which would allow James to move to take possession of Trump National Golf Course in Briarcliff Manor and Seven Springs, a private estate in Bedford, if Trump fails to secure a bond.

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Trump had a meltdown on his social media platform as he made it clear that he couldn’t afford to post the $464 million fraud bond.

The former president is looking at potentially seeing several of his properties seized by the state of New York. Trump doesn’t have the cash to post the bond. His presidential campaign is also struggling to raise money to the point where the candidate has been too broke to campaign.Â

The deadline for the former president to post the bond required to appeal the fraud judgment is Monday, and so far, no conservative billionaires have stepped up to cut him a check, and thirty different bonding companies have turned him down because the Trumps lack the cash assets necessary to secure the bond.

Even if Trump posts the bond and appeals the judgment, he would only delay what seems inevitable. The physical evidence of fraud is well documented, and there is a mountain of paper evidence against Trump, his adult children, and the Trump Organization.

Donald Trump can’t post the bond, or pay the judgment, so the state of New York is taking the initial steps to seize his assets.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA



If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.Â

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.