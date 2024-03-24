Liz Cheney Slams Ronna McDaniel For Enabling Criminality

Former Rep. Liz Cheney responded to Ronna McDaniel’s appearance on Meet The Press by reminding everyone that McDaniel enabled Trump’s criminality.

Cheney posted:

Ronna facilitated Trump’s corrupt fake elector plot & his effort to pressure MI officials not to certify the legitimate election outcome. She spread his lies & called 1/6 “legitimate political discourse.” That’s not “taking one for the team.” It’s enabling criminality & depravity.

McDaniel defended Trump diverting donations from the RNC to pay his legal bills:

To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily.

Kristen Welker and Ronna McDaniel are teaming up to lie and smear Democrats on Meet The Press. McDaniel also defended the RNC paying Trump's legal bills, " As long as the donors know that that's what they're doing." #NoRonna pic.twitter.com/QRdInzq5CI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 24, 2024

Ronna McDaniel also defended her role in Trump’s coup plot:

New NBC News hire Ronna McDaniel goes on Meet The Press and defends helping Trump with his coup, "I regret the fact that people are being threatened for doing their job in this country. I think it's wrong to say I want a simple audit and to have your family be threatened." pic.twitter.com/eytRmigRY7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 24, 2024

Journalists at NBC News are clearly unhappy that McDaniel got a reportedly six figure contract to join NBC News. Chuck Todd said that the RNC lied and gaslit journalists for six years while McDaniel was in charge.

Some people are trying to fit Ronna McDaniel into the same criminal box as Trump, but she hasn’t been charged with a crime.

Liz Cheney has it right.

Ronna McDaniel is an enabler and facilitator of Trump’s criminality.

The former RNC chair should not be on a broadcast television network and given a platform where she can continue to lie for and enable Donald Trump.

This is no wiping away what Ronna McDaniel allowed to happen to the Republican Party and the country.

She is an enabler of crime, and McDaniel should not be rewarded for her choices by NBC News.

A Special Message From PoliticusUSA

If you are in a position to donate purely to help us keep the doors open on PoliticusUSA during what is a critical election year, please do so here.

We have been honored to be able to put your interests first for 14 years as we only answer to our readers and we will not compromise on that fundamental, core PoliticusUSA value.