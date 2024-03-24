Marco Rubio Totally Humiliates Himself On National TV For Trump

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) went to embarrassing lengths to try to impress Trump on ABC’s This Week.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

RUBIO: Look at the world, every single day we wake up to a new crisis, to a new conflict. Everything has gone on fire since the time Joe Biden took over. Afghanistan’s gone down. Ukraine has been invaded.

Now, the Philippines and the Chinese are on the verge of something bad happening every single day. Not to mention the threats to Taiwan. And we have this blowup in Haiti going on in our very own hemisphere. We take up every single day, terrorist attacks, 9 million people across the border. Thatâ€™s what matters to me.

KARL: But â€“ but â€“ but youâ€™re â€“ but — I mean â€“ I mean youâ€™re not suggesting thatâ€™s all happening because of Biden and everything?

RUBIO: Absolutely I am.

KARL: But â€“ well, let me â€“

RUBIO: Absolutely I’m suggesting itâ€™s happening because of Biden. Heâ€™s president and his weakness and his â€“

KARL: Just because of Biden that â€“ that Russia invaded Ukraine?

RUBIO: Absolutely.

Video:

What a humiliating performance the United States Senator. Sen. Rubio (R-FL) knows better than to blame Biden for everything that has happened. Rubio knows that any president doesn’t control world events.

Despite Rubio’s claims that he hasn’t talked to Trump or his team about joining the ticket, the senator from Florida was auditioning for the job on ABC. Marco Rubio hates the Senate. He has hated being a senator for years, which is why he keeps running for or floating a presidential bid.

Getting on the Trump ticket would finally be a path to the White House for him, so Rubio apparently attempted to outdo Tim Scott in the race to the Republican senator who is the most willing to humiliate himself to be Trump’s running mate.

Trump doesn’t have a magic appeal to these senators. The allure is the ability to get to the White House and be the first person in line to replace Trump in 2028.

Marco Rubio wants to be sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office and it looks like he is willing to do anything to get there.

