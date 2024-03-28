Larry David Destroys “Sociopath Little Baby” Donald Trump

Larry David had a lot to say when he was asked about Donald Trump, as he accused the ex-president of destroying democracy because he can’t admit that he lost.

David said in a CNN interview with Chris Wallace, “Oh, I mean, you can’t go a day without thinking about what he’s done to this country because he’s such a little baby that he’s thrown 250 years of democracy out the window, but not accepting the results of, I mean, it’s it’s so crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost. He knows he lost and look how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn’t lose it’s such a sick man. He is so sick anyway.”

Video:

Larry David perfectly sums up Trump, “It’s so crazy. He’s such a sociopath. He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing. And we know he lost. He knows he lost and look at how he’s fooled everybody. He’s convinced all these people that he didn’t lose it’s such a sick man.” pic.twitter.com/BKZ3iE6xuf To get more stories like this, subscribe to our newsletter The Daily. â€” Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 28, 2024

Larry David is right. The nation is going through all of this again, because Donald Trump is a little baby who can’t admit that he lost an election, so the country has to go through another election and probably beat Trump again because he refuses to admit that he lost the 2020 election.

The warped part of the story is that Trump has convinced an entire political party that because he lost the last election, they need to support getting rid of democracy.

A strong political party would tell the loser that he lost and everyone has to move on, including him.

Larry David nailed it. We are in this mess because Donald Trump is a sociopath who can’t admit that he lost.

