Voter Fraud Found As Georgia GOP Vice Chair Illegally Voted 9 Times

A Georgia judge has ruled that vice chair of the state Republican Party voted illegally nine times by voting while on felony probation for check forgery.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

A judge ruled Wednesday that the Georgia Republican Partyâ€™s first vice chairman, Brian K. Pritchard, violated state election laws when he voted nine times while serving probation for a felony check forgery sentence.

Pritchard, a conservative talk show host, must pay a $5,000 fine and receive a public reprimand from the State Election Board, according to the decision by Administrative Law Judge Lisa Boggs.

Pritchard has previously alleged the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent on his show, but now he has been found to have voted illegally.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for Pritchard to step down from his position in the state party because Republicans according to her are supposed to be the party of election integrity.

Pritchard is the latest example of the voter fraud that Republicans claim exists happening within their own party. There still has yet to be a proven case of mass voter fraud committed by Democrats.

The same Republicans who claim that Democrats cheated to win the 2020 election are out there committing voter and election fraud for the Republican Party.

The voter has been found, and it is being committed by Republicans.

