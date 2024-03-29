In a move that should sound familiar, Donald Trump promised Scotland a billion-dollar golf course investment and then delivered nothing.

BBC reported:

Neil Hobday was the project director for Mr Trump’s controversial course in Aberdeenshire, which opened in 2012.

Mr Trump said he would spend Â£1bn on the scheme – but this did not happen.

…

“I don’t think even if he could raise the money to build the whole thing out, he wanted the golf course and that was it,” he said.

“He was willing to fight the environmental battle and create this impression that this was a $1bn project and Scotland absolutely needed it. But I think he never really had the money or the intention of finishing it.”

He added: “I feel very hoodwinked and ashamed that I fell for it and Scotland fell for it. We all fell for it. He was never going to do it.”

Trump is a fraud, and the fraud begins from the very beginning of these projects. Trump over inflates what he is going to invest in a project, which leads to an overinflation of the value of the project, which Trump uses to borrow more money, but then he cries poverty when it comes time to pay taxes.

Donald Trump’s business model appears to be a con.

Trump was found to have fraudulently boosted the value of his Scottish golf course by two hundred million pounds by including properties that didn’t exist in the valuation.

Some in Scotland have been trying to get Trump investigated for years for money laundering and fraud related to the Scottish golf course.

Trump’s fraud trial happened in New York but the alleged crimes of the ex-president are international.

