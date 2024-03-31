SNL Weekend Update Delivers A Perfect Trump 1/6 Easter Joke

SNL’s Weekend Update had a great joke about Trump’s Bible turning the crucifixion into a 1/6-style attack.

Colin Jost said, “Four presidents visited New York City at the same time on Thursday. Three to do a joint fundraiser at Radio City, and one selling bibles door to door. Donald Trump has partnered with country music star Lee Greenwood to sell a $60 edition of the bible that also includes the Constitution, the lyrics to Greenwood’s God Bless The USA, and I assume God’s letter of resignation. This bible is mostly the same, but Trump’s version ends with Jesus’ disciples storming Jerusalem to overturn the results of the crucifixion.”

Video:

Jost continued, “Trump also posted this video urging his followers to buy it.”

Trump said, “All Americans need a bible in their home, and I have many.”

Jost continued, “Many. I actually believe he has many bibles. I’m sure he’s been sent thousands of bibles with a note that says, please read this.”

This is the weekly reminder to Republicans that Donald Trump will never be able to live down or make the 1/6 attack go away and be forgotten. 1/6 is going to follow Trump for the rest of his life. When Donald Trump appears on stage to accept the Republican presidential nomination, many Americans will see the insurrectionist behind the 1/6 attack.

Trump tries to sell Bibles and the sketch comedy is about 1/6.

Donald Trump will never be normal, and 1/6 won’t be forgotten.

