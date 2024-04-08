John Fetterman Cuts Through Trump’s BS On Abortion

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is the co-sponsor of the bill to codify Roe, and he called out Trump’s abortion spin.

Trump said in part on a video posted on Truth Social:

I am proud to be the person responsible for the ending of something that all legal scholars, both sides wanted and in fact demanded be ended Roe v. Wade, they wanted it ended. It must be remembered that the Democrats are the radical ones on this position because they support abortion up to and even beyond the ninth month, the concept of having an abortion in the later months and even execution after birth.

…

The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. Many states will be different. Many will have a different number of weeks, or some will [be] more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people.

Sen. Fetterman responded in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Donald Trump is the architect of curtailing the reproductive freedom for tens of millions of American women. He needs to own this and be held accountable.”

Fetterman was correct. Trump is trying to massage what he actually did. Donald Trump took rights away from the majority of the American people. Trump is leaning hard into the far-right, which makes zero sense because the Republican presidential primary is over, and all the ex-president is accomplishing with his extreme and unpopular positions is alienating Independents and swing state voters.

Democrats plan to hold Trump accountable, and his embrace of the theft of freedom from women only makes the job easier.

