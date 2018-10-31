Republicans are retreating around the country as Democratic voter turnout is surging ahead of the midterm.
Get full access to The Daily at politicususa.substack.com/subscribe
Republicans In Retreat As The Blue Wave Rocks The Vote
Republicans are retreating around the country as Democratic voter turnout is surging ahead of the midterm. Get full access to The Daily at https://politicususa.substack.com/subscribe?utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=CTA_4
Oct 31, 2018
Republicans are retreating around the country as Democratic voter turnout is surging ahead of the midterm.
Politicus Pod
The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.The Politicus Pod is the official PoliticusUSA podcast where we dive deep into the news that matters to you.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post