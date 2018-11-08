Trump responded to the Blue Wave by firing his attorney general to try to escape Mueller delivered justice.
Trump Freaks Out After Blue Wave And Fires Jeff Sessions
Trump responded to the Blue Wave by firing his attorney general to try to escape Mueller delivered justice.
Nov 08, 2018
Trump responded to the Blue Wave by firing his attorney general to try to escape Mueller delivered justice.
