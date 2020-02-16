Trump Breaks The Law With Campaign Stunt At Daytona 500

Donald Trump used the taxpayer-owned and funded presidential limousine to take a lap at the Daytona 500 in a presidential campaign stunt.

Here is Trump riding around the track:

The presidential limo known as “The Beast” making its debut at Daytona 500 today. The president looking for NASCAR fans support in his re-election bid. pic.twitter.com/A17i8wF03C — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) February 16, 2020

As Maggie Haberman pointed out Trump is using taxpayers resources for his reelection campaign:

Using the official apparatus of government for what appears to be a political event https://t.co/GWNm8io8O1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 16, 2020

Video clip:

It is illegal for elected officials to use taxpayer resources for personal political events. The presidential limo is not owned by Trump. It is owned by the taxpayers. Trump went to the Daytona 500 as part of his presidential election campaign. It wasn’t an official presidential event.

Trump had no public events listed on the presidential schedule for Sunday.

The reason why no other president has taken a lap in the presidential limo at Daytona before is that it is illegal.

Donald Trump didn’t make history on Sunday.

He broke another law.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook