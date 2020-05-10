Republicans Worry That Trump’s Virus Response Fail Will Cost Them The Senate

3.6k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Republicans are worried that Trump’s failed virus response, the collapsing economy, and Democratic enthusiasm will cost them the Senate.

The Washington Post reported:

Republicans are increasingly nervous they could lose control of the Senate this fall as a potent combination of a cratering economy, President Trump’s handling of the pandemic and rising enthusiasm among Democratic voters dims their electoral prospects.

…..

A return to normalcy ahead of the elections is far from a given as the death toll continues to rise and economic data paints a grim picture, meaning the president’s handling of the pandemic could be the determining factor not only for his reelection but for Republicans’ ability to hold onto the Senate. In short, as goes Trump, so likely goes the Senate majority.

Republicans are also warning that Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Cory Gardner of Colorado may already be toast. The only hope that Republicans have of holding on to the Senate majority is for Trump to repeat his 2016 performance and drag struggling Republican incumbents like Thom Tills of North Carolina and Martha McSally of Arizona across the finish line with him.

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) is the only incumbent Democrat who might lose his seat in November, so the map does not look good for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The odds that the campaign and the country will be back to normal by November are slim, so if the election is all about Donald Trump, Democrats will be in an excellent position to take back the Senate in November.