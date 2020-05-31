Trump To Name ANTIFA, Which Doesn’t Exist, A Terrorist Organization

Trump said on Sunday that he would designate ANTIFA a terrorist organization, but there is no such thing as an ANTIFA organization.

Trump tweeted:

The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020



According to the Anti-Defamation League, Antifa is not an organization, “While most counter-protestors tend to be peaceful, there have been several instances where encounters between Antifa and the far-right have turned violent. These violent counter-protesters are often part of “Antifa” (short for “antifascist”), a loose collection of groups, networks and individuals who believe in active, aggressive opposition to far right-wing movements.”

Trump gets all of his information from Fox News and conservative media, so of course, he thinks that there is an Antifa organization.

Donald Trump is trying to blame “the left” for the violence in the country that is being fueled by his statements, and enacted by his white supremacist supporters.

Speaker Pelosi warned on Sunday that the American people should not take the bait on Trump’s distraction. His designation of the imaginary Antifa organization as terrorism is the ultimate attempt to divide and distract the nation away from his pandemic and civil unrest failures.

