Pelosi Tells America To Ignore Trump And Not Take The Bait

Speaker Pelosi said that she is ignoring Trump, and urged the American people not to give him a gift by taking the bait of his distractions.

Transcript of Speaker of the House Pelosi on ABC’s This Week:

George Stephanopoulos. You mentioned those unfortunate statements. Are you referring to President Trump’s tweets, including one where he said, ‘When the shooting – when the looting starts, the shooting starts?’

Speaker Pelosi. No. I’m not paying too much attention to what the President says. I’m talking about the injustice, the knee in the neck.

I talked about President Obama. If I said Trump forgive me. I’m talking about President Obama saying that if we go to normal, back to – people say, ‘Let’s go back to normal.’ Well, normal hasn’t been so great for a lot of people. Let’s make sure normal is consistent with liberty and justice for all.

I kind of ignore what President Trump says.

George Stephanopoulos. You ignore him, but at the same time, he’s been continuing to tweet and speak out. Today, he’s attacking the protestors, saying it’s part of the far left. He’s attacking the mayor of Minneapolis and the mayor of Washington D.C. What should the President of the United States be doing right now?

Speaker Pelosi. The President of the United States should bring dignity to the office that he serves. He should be a unifying force in our country.

We have seen that with Democratic and Republican presidents all along. They have seen their responsibility to be the President of the United States, to unify our country. And not to fuel the flame. Not to fuel the flame.

And, I think to take his bait time and time again is just a gift to him, because he always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was, rather than to describe it in his own terms.

Video:

“I’m not paying too much attention to what the president says,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Trump tweets. “I think to take his bait time and time again is just a gift to him because he always wants to divert attention from what the cause of the response was.” https://t.co/sVerbxGgdM pic.twitter.com/i6302lt9Yd — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 31, 2020

Speaker Pelosi was correct. Trump is not going to govern or lead the country back to unity. Trump wants to distract and divide. He obviously believes that the civil unrest helps his reelection campaign because Trump has always fantasized about being a law and order president.

He doesn’t comprehend that it is impossible for the president who is fueling the breakdown of society to also be a law and order president.

Trump’s bait should be defused. It should never be detached from the presidency and never given the credibility of the office.

