Trump Threatens Violence Against US Citizens Who Protest Him

Trump threated protesters at the White House with violence for using their First Amendment free speech right to protest against the govenment.

Trump tweeted:

Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. @SecretService. They were not only totally professional, but very cool. I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe. They let the “protesters” scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least. Many Secret Service agents just waiting for action. “We put the young ones on the front line, sir, they love it, and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

The last time I checked the Constitution there was no provision for a president a unleashing violence against the American people for being “frisky,” or “out of line.”

The imagary of threatening African-American people with vicious dogs is straight out of the Jim Crow era and civil rights movement. The racial conontations impossible to miss.

Trump also claimed the protesters were professional organizers:

The professionally managed so-called “protesters” at the White House had little to do with the memory of George Floyd. They were just there to cause trouble. The @SecretService handled them easily. Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

These are “Organized Groups” that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Trump ran away from his own press conference without taking questions on Friday, but is declaring war on the American people from Twitter.

Donald Trump is threatening the American people with violence for protesting their own government on property that they own. The White House does not belong to the President. It belongs to the American people, as Trump has gone beyond race baiting, and into an assault on the constitutional rights of every citizen.