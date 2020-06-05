Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Silences Black Reporter Who Asked About Systemic Racism

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump during his press conference about systemic racism and the President silenced the African-American reporter.

Alcindor tweeted her question:

This was Trump’s response:

Paula Reid of CBS noted that Trump dismissed a question on racism from an African-American reporter:

Trump’s venting session wasn’t a press conference because he didn’t take any questions. Trump is celebrating a small drop in a depression level unemployment rate like everything is all better now. The imagery of the president dismissing a question about racism from an African-American journalist will stick with voters for much longer than his propaganda show about the jobs report.

The racism in Trump’s response was obvious as he managed to shoot himself in the foot while taking a victory lap for an achievement that never was.

