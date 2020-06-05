Trump Silences Black Reporter Who Asked About Systemic Racism

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor asked Trump during his press conference about systemic racism and the President silenced the African-American reporter.

Alcindor tweeted her question:

My Q to President Trump just now: Overall, U.S. unemployment rate fell by 1 %. Black unemployment rate went up .1%. Asian American rate went up by .5%. How is that a victory? His response to me: “You are something.” Note: It’s a crucial question. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 5, 2020

This was Trump’s response:

.@Yamiche: "Black unemployment went up by 0.1%, Asian American unemployment went up by 0.5% how is that a victory?" President Trump: "You are something else." pic.twitter.com/1B5IqBNzWz — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) June 5, 2020

Paula Reid of CBS noted that Trump dismissed a question on racism from an African-American reporter:

After talking for 45 minutes about jobs, equality, the 2016 election…….@realDonaldTrump signals to @Yamiche to “shhh” when she asked President how he plans to address systemic racism. — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) June 5, 2020

Trump’s venting session wasn’t a press conference because he didn’t take any questions. Trump is celebrating a small drop in a depression level unemployment rate like everything is all better now. The imagery of the president dismissing a question about racism from an African-American journalist will stick with voters for much longer than his propaganda show about the jobs report.

The racism in Trump’s response was obvious as he managed to shoot himself in the foot while taking a victory lap for an achievement that never was.

