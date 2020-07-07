Trump Won’t Release His Grades Because He Cheated On The SATs

A new book from Mary Trump says that Donald Trump cheated on the SATs and only got into Wharton through cheating and his father’s money.

Via The Washington Post:

As a high school student in Queens, Ms. Trump writes, Donald Trump paid someone to take a precollegiate test, the SAT, on his behalf. The high score the proxy earned for him, Ms. Trump adds, helped the young Mr. Trump to later gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school.

Mr. Trump has often boasted about attending Wharton, which he has referred to as “the best school in the world” and “super genius stuff.”

Trump has threatened his high school, colleges, and the college boards if they ever release his grades or SAT scores.

According to Michel Cohen’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, “When I say conman, I’m talking about a man who declares himself brilliant but directed me to threaten his high school, his colleges, and the College Board to never release his grades or SAT scores. As I mentioned, I’m giving the Committee today copies of a letter I sent at Mr. Trump’s direction threatening these schools with civil and criminal actions if Mr. Trump’s grades or SAT scores were ever disclosed without his permission.”

One of Trump’s professors said that he was the dumbest student that he ever taught.

The reason why Trump won’t release his grades or SAT scores is that he cheated to get where he is. Trump isn’t a genius. He is a man whose only gift is a willingness with no conscience to break rules and laws get what he wants.

