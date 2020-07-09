“Presidential Harassment”: Trump Claims Obama, Biden Spied on His Campaign

President Donald Trump claimed he’s the victim of “presidential harassment” and alleged that former president Barack Obama and former vice president Joe Biden spied on his campaign.

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

He later quoted Fox Business personality Maria Bartiromo, writing, without evidence, that Obama and Biden spied on his campaign “AND GOT CAUGHT…BUT NOTHING!”

“We know what took place. We have already seen criminality. What is happening? Biggest political scandal of our time.” @MariaBartiromo You are 100% correct, Maria, it is a disgrace that nothing happens. Obama and Biden spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAUGHT…BUT NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

The president later wrote a tweet consisting of just two words: “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”

PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

The Supreme Court will rule this morning on whether the president’s accountants and bankers must disclose information related to his finances, such as his tax returns. The ruling would make a crucial statement on the extent of presidential power.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee has sought information about hush-money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom Trump had an affair in 2006 while his wife, First Lady Melania, was pregnant with their son Barron. Additionally, the committee wants to know if the president inflated and deflated descriptions of his assets in official financial records to reduce his tax burden.