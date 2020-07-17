Posted on by Jason Easley

Sen. Jeff Merkley Tells Trump To Get His DHS Lackeys Out Of Oregon

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) told Trump to get his DHS lackeys and paramilitary operations out of his state of Oregon.

Merkley tweeted at Trump:

The Senator from Oregon was not finished:

Merkley, Sen. Ron Wyden, and US Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici all came together to call for IG investigations into the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security.

The US Attorney for Oregon has also called for an investigation as the due process rights of at least two protesters were violated when they pulled off the streets by unmarked Customs and Border Patrol agents and placed into unmarked vehicles.

The term illegal doesn’t begin to describe what the Trump administration is doing in Portland. The only way this behavior will stop is if it catches the attention of the nation. Trump wants to break the law with no one notices. That is why he is using the pandemic as cover for the activities in Portland. People must do what Sen. Merkley and the Oregon congressional leaders are doing.

Call Trump out, and make him a political price for his shattering of the Constitution.

